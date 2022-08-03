Sky Cams
Second arrest made in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Metter

Tekira Hunter
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old in Metter.

Tekira Hunter is now charged with felony murder.

The shooting happened on North Leroy Street on June 14.

Metter Police say 15-year-old Treyveon Lanier was shot and killed in a crowd during a neighborhood dispute over a missing dog.

Police say Hunter instigated the crowd that night.

Another man, 34-year-old Michael Mincy, is also charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

