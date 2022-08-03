Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.

During the investigation, police have found no evidence the child committed suicide, no evidence of bullying and no evidence of foul play. Unless the final autopsy results uncover more details, the police believe the child’s death was a tragic accident.

