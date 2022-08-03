Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.

During the investigation, police have found no evidence the child committed suicide, no evidence of bullying and no evidence of foul play. Unless the final autopsy results uncover more details, the police believe the child’s death was a tragic accident.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Savannah Police makes 26 arrests in two-day operation
Elderly Bulloch Co. couple found dead due to heatstroke
Georgia State Capitol
Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Ga. taxes
A vacant home in Savannah is causing a nuisance for neighbors
Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors
Tekira Hunter
Second arrest made in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Metter

Latest News

Medical center expanding in Statesboro
SCCPSS students return to school Wednesday
SCCPSS students return to school Wednesday
Vidalia Regional Airport completes runway update ahead of schedule
Vidalia Regional Airport completes runway update ahead of schedule
SC sales tax holiday starts this weekend
SC sales tax holiday starts this weekend