Two types of focaccia at the Thompson Hotel

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Stevedore Bakery has started attracting people to the Eastern Wharf riverfront complex for artisan breads and pastries, coffee and lunch specials.

They’ve been open for a few weeks - and recently, WTOC joined executive pastry chef Noah Whritenour in the kitchen so he could show us how he makes a couple of their signature Focaccia breads that they also use for sandwiches.

