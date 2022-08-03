Two types of focaccia at the Thompson Hotel
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Stevedore Bakery has started attracting people to the Eastern Wharf riverfront complex for artisan breads and pastries, coffee and lunch specials.
They’ve been open for a few weeks - and recently, WTOC joined executive pastry chef Noah Whritenour in the kitchen so he could show us how he makes a couple of their signature Focaccia breads that they also use for sandwiches.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.