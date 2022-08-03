‘Why Does it Always Rain on Me?’ Because you live in the South.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday morning starts out mild with temperatures in the mid 70s for many of us at daybreak. There will be a light westerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour, which will provide some ventilation throughout the day. There won’t be any big weather issues for kids waiting at the bus stop!

Temperatures climb to the lower 90s by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated if you plan to spend much time outside, heat index values will be over 100 degrees during the afternoon. Instability increases Wednesday afternoon, which will assist in the development of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 0.6′ 6:30AM I 7.0′ 12:37PM I 1.3′ 7:02PM

Wednesday beach conditions: Waves will be around 1 to 2 feet today with just a low rip current risk. Heat index values will be around 105 during the afternoon and the UV index will be in the extreme category. Make sure to drink plenty of water and reapply sunscreen! A southwesterly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour will provide some comfort.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again along the sea breeze Thursday and Friday afternoon with highs near 90 degrees.

Tropical update: The entire Atlantic basin remains relatively quiet, we are not expecting any tropical cyclones to develop over the next five days. August is however, a more active month of the hurricane season, so don’t let your guard down and stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

