WTOC continuing discussions for Sen. Warnock, Walker debate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is in ongoing discussions for a debate between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Walker says he’s debating in Savannah. WTOC has asked the Walker campaign if that includes our invitation.

Sen. Warnock previously accepted WTOC’s invitation for a debate. Wednesday, Warnock’s campaign says nothing has changed regarding their acceptance of our invitation.

