All Anglers holding fishing derby for kids

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new organization within the Alee Shriners has embraced the traditional mission of helping kids.

The Alee Anglers will hold a free fishing derby for local kids at Lake Mayer next month and share their passion for fishing with young people in our community.

Joining us from the Alee Anglers on Morning Break was Vice President Bryce Davidson.

