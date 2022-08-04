Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 67-year-old man

(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 67-year-old man.

According to the sheriff’s office, family reported Eugene Thomas Lawton missing from his Webb Road home in Grays Hill. He was last seen on Tuesday.

The last communication between Lawton and family members was on Monday afternoon when arrangements were made for Lawton to be picked up from his residence and taken to the store the following day.

His family has not been able to reach him by phone and he missed the scheduled trip to the store with family.

A welfare check was done at his residence on Tuesday by deputies and he was not there.

Lawton is a black male, 5′ 8″, weighing approximately 160 pounds.  He has gray hair and brown eyes.  Lawton does not have a vehicle.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Eugene Lawton is urged to contact Master Sergeant Draisen at 843-255-3404 or Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

