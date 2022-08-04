Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Eat It & Like It

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we approach the weekend and you start thinking about plans to dine out, we have a couple of new options in the Hostess City.

And a new option to help you plan future food adventures around our area.

Eat It & Like It’s Jesse Blanco joined WTOC on Morning Break to talk about a couple of the options he’s highlighting this week.

One is new to the area and the other is a reopening.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacant home in Savannah is causing a nuisance for neighbors
Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors
Crash on Victory Drive at Paulsen Street
One person killed in crash on Victory Drive at Paulsen Street
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police makes 26 arrests in two-day operation
Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident
Tekira Hunter
Second arrest made in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Metter

Latest News

All Anglers holding fishing derby for kids
All Anglers holding fishing derby for kids
Eat It & Like It
Eat It & Like It
All Anglers holding fishing derby for kids
All Anglers holding fishing derby for kids
Two types of focaccia at the Thompson Hotel
Two types of focaccia at the Thompson Hotel