Eat It & Like It
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we approach the weekend and you start thinking about plans to dine out, we have a couple of new options in the Hostess City.
And a new option to help you plan future food adventures around our area.
Eat It & Like It’s Jesse Blanco joined WTOC on Morning Break to talk about a couple of the options he’s highlighting this week.
One is new to the area and the other is a reopening.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.