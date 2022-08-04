Expect more afternoon showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning starts out mild with temperatures in the mid 70s for many of us at daybreak. There will be a light southerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour, which will provide some ventilation throughout the day. There won’t be any big weather issues for kids waiting at the bus stop in the morning.

Temperatures climb to the lower 90s by lunchtime with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. Instability increases Thursday afternoon, which will assist in the development of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most will diminish or weaken by the evening.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 0.7′ 7:16AM I 7.3′ 1:31PM I 1.6′ 7:59PM

Thursday beach conditions: Waves will be around 1 to 2 feet today with just a low rip current risk. Heat index values will be around 100 during the afternoon and the UV index will be in the “very high” category. Make sure to drink plenty of water and reapply sunscreen! A southerly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour will provide some comfort.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again along the sea breeze Friday afternoon through the weekend afternoons with highs near 90 degrees. The severe threat is low, but a strong storm or two with heavy rain and brief damaging wind will be possible.

Tropical update: The entire Atlantic basin remains relatively quiet, we are not expecting any tropical cyclones to develop over the next five days. August is however, a more active month of the hurricane season, so don’t let your guard down and stay tuned for updates!

