Fort Stewart police officer killed in crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/COASTAL NEWS SERVICE) - A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a crash last Thursday in Liberty County.

According to a Georgia State Patrol trooper, the crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54.

The trooper said Biele was attempting to make a left turn onto Elam Road from State Route 196 on his motorcycle when he collided with a car at about 8 am.

The trooper said the front passenger end of the car made contact with Biele, throwing him from his bike and causing severe injuries to the lower part of his body.

Biele was taken by ambulance to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville where he later died.

No charges are pending against the driver of the car.

Fort Stewart Family, Your DES Law Enforcement team suffered a terrible tragedy last week. One of our Civilian Police... Posted by Fort Stewart- Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Emergency Services on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

