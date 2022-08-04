Hilton Head using $200,000 of ARPA funds for sewer connection program

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island is continuing to use its American Rescue Plan Act money to upgrade the area’s infrastructure.

The town of Hilton Head is using $200,000 of ARPA funds for a sewer connection program that they hope will get the last 800 houses still using septic tanks on the island, onto one connected island program.

This is something they say will have all kinds of benefits for Mother Nature.

“One of our core values is environmental protection and sustainability and septic systems require a lot more land consumption for development,” said Shawn Colin, the assistant town manager over Community Development on Hilton Head Isla

He says getting everyone onto one sewer system will allow for less environmental degradation.

“It’s great to have a sewer line running past your property but if you’re still on septic you’re not getting the benefit or providing the community benefit of getting onto that system so that’s the goal.”

Colin says all of this opened up in the last month and they’ve gotten about half a dozen applications so far. He expects that number to rise quickly.

If you’d like to apply for this program and the assistance it brings, click here.

