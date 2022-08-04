Sky Cams
Lifeguard, 18, helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool

An 18-year-old lifeguard helped deliver a baby on the pool deck of the YMCA. (Source: KMGH, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Jason Gruenauer
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DENVER (KMGH) – A lifeguard about to head to college in the fall had an experience at her summer job that she will likely never forget.

Natalie Lucas, 18, works as a lifeguard at a YMCA in Colorado and said her days are usually pretty calm.

Tessa Rider was 9-months pregnant when she thought she’d go for a swim Sunday, but she didn’t last long in the pool as the expecting mother realized her baby boy was about to make his debut.

“Then it suddenly dawned on me that we were not making it to the hospital, and he was coming out right then and there,” Rider said.

“The husband tells me they’re having the baby and I am like OK, sounds good, and the adrenaline kicks in right then and there,” Lucas explained.

Lucas yelled for someone to call 9-1-1, grabbed a medical bag and towels and was with the couple as Rider pushed.

Rider said the lifeguard was there to help support her back during the birthing process.

“The baby was already kind of coming out and it was quick. I would say less than five minutes that it all happened,” Lucas said.

Baby Tobin was born happy and healthy on the pool deck of the YMCA.

“Without [Lucas] I would not have been able to safely focus my attention on making sure that Tobin came out and that he was safe and healthy,” Tobin’s father, Matthew Jones, said.

“I stayed calm, and I helped them through from begging to end of what all happened,” Lucas said. “It was definitely quite a crazy thing to happen, but I’m pretty proud of myself.”

Lucas is going to college in the fall but said she plans to send Tobin birthday cards.

Tobin was gifted a lifetime membership to the Y.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

