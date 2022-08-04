Lactation consultants encouraging breastfeeding during formula shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the midst of mothers scrambling to find formula to feed their babies, experts are encouraging new mothers to breastfeed.

Pediatricians at SouthCoast Health have seen more women deciding to breastfeed their babies because it’s so hard to find baby formula on the shelves.

“I can’t imagine how scary it is to go from store to store to store and you’re not able to find your infants formula.”

Which sparked a demand for lactation consultants like Carisa Elmore.

“So now a lot of parents are really wanting to breastfeed even if they didn’t intend to.”

On top of not having to stress about finding formula, she says breastfeeding has more benefits.

“The immune system benefits are exponential.”

She also says breastfeeding provides better growth, brain and eye development.

One of the biggest struggles of breastfeeding is going back to work. She encourages mothers to look at pictures of your baby while pumping to help the emotional bond and pump as often as needed to help your supply.

“So if you’re going to be gone for an eight hour day and your infant will feed two or three times then you need to be pumping two or three times and hopefully your work schedule will allow that,” said Elmore.

She advises mothers who are breastfeeding to reach out to a lactation consultant if you’re ever concerned or just need advice.

