Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Lactation consultants encouraging breastfeeding during formula shortage

By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the midst of mothers scrambling to find formula to feed their babies, experts are encouraging new mothers to breastfeed.

Pediatricians at SouthCoast Health have seen more women deciding to breastfeed their babies because it’s so hard to find baby formula on the shelves.

“I can’t imagine how scary it is to go from store to store to store and you’re not able to find your infants formula.”

Which sparked a demand for lactation consultants like Carisa Elmore.

“So now a lot of parents are really wanting to breastfeed even if they didn’t intend to.”

On top of not having to stress about finding formula, she says breastfeeding has more benefits.

“The immune system benefits are exponential.”

She also says breastfeeding provides better growth, brain and eye development.

One of the biggest struggles of breastfeeding is going back to work. She encourages mothers to look at pictures of your baby while pumping to help the emotional bond and pump as often as needed to help your supply.

“So if you’re going to be gone for an eight hour day and your infant will feed two or three times then you need to be pumping two or three times and hopefully your work schedule will allow that,” said Elmore.

She advises mothers who are breastfeeding to reach out to a lactation consultant if you’re ever concerned or just need advice.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacant home in Savannah is causing a nuisance for neighbors
Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors
Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident
Crash on Victory Drive at Paulsen Street
One person killed in crash on Victory Drive at Paulsen Street
Source: WTOC
Savannah Police makes 26 arrests in two-day operation
Harry Drayton Jr.
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor

Latest News

Lactation consultants encouraging breastfeeding during formula shortage
Lactation consultants encouraging breastfeeding during formula shortage
Georgia State Capitol
Tax helpers unclear yet on how exactly unborn child tax exemption will work
THE News at 4:30
Doctor warns of heat-related illness during this time of year
Doctor warns of heat-related illness during this time of year
Doctor warns of heat-related illness during this time of year