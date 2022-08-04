Restaurants in Savannah making meals for city workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several local restaurants are making sure city workers get fed this week while on the job.

The group of volunteers are making 400 meals a day through out the work week.

The meals are prepared for any city worker including police and first responders.

The group has been doing this for about three years now.

Also on hand to help with this initiative is District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan.

The group says they are doing this to give back to the community.

“it’s just knowing someone cares enough to make sure that your day goes a little smoother. It’s one less thing you have to worry about--is finding time and finding a place that’s not busy and you can grab a meal real quick,” Kyle Brown with The Collins Quarter.

