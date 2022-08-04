Sky Cams
Statesboro’s Kiwanis Club starts program to pay for field trips

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro civic group wants to expand education for Bulloch County children. They’ve started a program to help pay for field trips right in their own backyard.

The price of a child’s ticket on a field trip might not sound like much. But, multiply it by hundreds of students each time and it adds up. Georgia Southern University and Bulloch County Schools now have a plan thanks to one local club.

Statesboro’s Kiwanis Club presented a $20,000 donation for the university and the school district. The money will go to elementary school classes in Bulloch County to visit university places like the Wildlife Center, the Planetarium, the Botanical Garden and others.

The money will cover the usual cost of admission. It also helps sets up a plan where certain grades will visit certain sites so students will visit them all over the course of elementary school.

It also takes the cost off parents or PTO groups.

“With this donation, we can ensure that every student in grades 1-5 will have the opportunity to participate in the trips that are planned,” said Crystal Simpkins with Bulloch County Schools.

Both sides also hope the visits help make students comfortable on a college campus after graduation.

Georgia Southern hopes they can establish programs like this with other neighboring counties and school districts.

