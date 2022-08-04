Suspect in custody after attacking gas station clerk with hammer

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - Police have caught a suspect that reportedly attacked a gas station clerk with a hammer Thursday morning in Thunderbolt.

Thunderbolt Police Chief Sean Clayton said the man attacked the clerk at the Enmarket on Victory Drive, hitting the clerk four times in the head with a hammer.

The suspect then broke the cash register open and stole money.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.