Suspect in custody after gas station robbery; police believe could be same man from hammer attack

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - Two robberies happened just a quarter-mile and a few hours apart Thursday morning in Thunderbolt.

The first was Thursday morning at the Enmarket on East Victory Drive. Thunderbolt Police say the suspect attacked the clerk with a hammer in that robbery.

The second happened Thursday afternoon at the Chevron just down the street.

Police tell WTOC they believe it is the same suspect, and that the man ran away before being caught and arrested near 43rd and Raskin.

Savannah, Thunderbolt and Chatham County police responded, and a group of them were able to get the robbery suspect into the back of a Thunderbolt police patrol vehicle.

Thunderbolt’s chief said they think this is the man who hit a clerk in the head four times at the Enmarket gas station early Thursday morning, before taking money out of the cash register.

The chief said while a hammer wasn’t used in Thursday afternoon’s robbery, there were similarities in how the clerk was assaulted, and the suspect description and some clothing was similar.

