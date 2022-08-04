Sky Cams
Tybee Island Maritime Academy creates athletic program for students

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Tybee Island Maritime Academy have been back at school for a few days now and staff say this first week has gone well.

The school has approximately 430 students this year who are all back for face-to-face learning.

Staff says TIMA has 50 more students than last year because 8th graders are now on campus. This is the last grade the school is adding. 7th grade was added last school year and 6th grade the year before.

TIMA also started an athletic program this year. This means students in grades 6-8 can now participate in sports including baseball, cross country, swimming, basketball, volleyball, and soccer.

Athletic Director Noel Ingram says they will play against other district teams in the SCCPSS athletic program. Ingram says to go along with the athletic program they created a new logo and are now called the TIMA Tide.

Ingram says it’s so exciting to have these new opportunities for the students. She says being back to normal, since the pandemic, is allowing them to do more.

“We didn’t start with masks this year, we started on time this year, we’re using the cafeteria, using buses, being able to go on field trips so it’s definitely the most real and normal feeling year in, I guess, our third year,” Ingram said.

Ingram says they did change their bus drop-off and pick up location to on Butler Avenue in front of the school, so it’s definitely something for drivers to be aware of.

As a reminder, pay attention to the flashing school signs that way the students are safe getting on and off the bus.

