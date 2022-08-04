Sky Cams
Updates coming to dock at Settler’s Bluff in Darien

(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A popular public access dock in Darien will soon get a facelift.

Many people use this dock right on the waterfront in Darien. The Department of Natural Resources says it’s about to undergo some much-needed repairs.

The Georgia DNR Coastal Resources division has granted the Darien Downtown Development Authority permission to update the dock at Settler’s Bluff.

The initial plan for the repairs includes replacing walkways, railings, and fixed decks. DNR officials say this maintenance is something they tackle often, and they don’t expect it to be completely shut down during repairs.

“It’s a requirement of the permit that’s issued that you maintain it in a serviceable condition. Serviceable meaning that it can be used for its intended purpose, and these structures are over publicly owned water bottoms, so it’s required to maintain these structures,” said Josh Noble, with the Coastal Resources Division.

After some updated changes are made to the plan, Noble says construction could start as soon as mid to late August and must be completed in six months.

