Weigh-in Thursday for iKon FC fights in Savannah

Jorge Masvidal, right, punches Nate Diaz during the second round of a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 244 early Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York. Masvidal won in the fourth round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The official weigh-in event for iKon FC 4 will be held Thursday at Hunter Army Airfield.

The weigh-in is open to military identification card holders only and is closed the public. WTOC will live stream the event starting at 5 p.m. at the Tominac Fitness Center.

iKon FC is a promotion created by one of mixed martial arts’ biggest stars, Jorge Masvidal.

Fight night will be Friday, Aug. 5 at the Savannah Convention Center.  Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first fight is at 7p.m.

iKON FC 4 goes live on UFC Fight Pass, the official streaming platform of UFC, at 9 p.m.

