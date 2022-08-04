Weigh-in Thursday for iKon FC fights in Savannah
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The official weigh-in event for iKon FC 4 will be held Thursday at Hunter Army Airfield.
The weigh-in is open to military identification card holders only and is closed the public. WTOC will live stream the event starting at 5 p.m. at the Tominac Fitness Center.
iKon FC is a promotion created by one of mixed martial arts’ biggest stars, Jorge Masvidal.
Fight night will be Friday, Aug. 5 at the Savannah Convention Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first fight is at 7p.m.
iKON FC 4 goes live on UFC Fight Pass, the official streaming platform of UFC, at 9 p.m.
