Another arson investigation begins in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A third arson investigation is underway in Vidalia after an abandoned home was set on fire Thursday in broad daylight.

Three weeks ago, two other abandoned homes were set on fire.

Fire officials say these fires are all within about nine blocks of each other. Now they’re asking for the community’s help to catch who is responsible.

Fire Chief Brian Sikes says it only took about 15 to 20 minutes of being on the scene to determine this was an arson fire.

Chief Sikes says the house on Vann Street sat abandoned for more than 10 years and now it’s a total loss. The roof is missing and what was inside is now a pile of ashes.

The fire started just past noon and Sikes says it took about three hours to put it out.

Folks who live in the neighborhood say they’ve seen homeless people around the home and living in it, but Sikes says no one saw who started the fire.

This is the third arson being investigated right now in the city by the police and state fire marshal’s office. Two other abandoned homes went up in flames, on the same day, just three weeks ago.

No arrests have been made in connection to either of them. Chief Sikes says luckily no one was hurt in any of the fires and that the fires didn’t spread to neighboring properties.

“When they set these fires, they have no concern about anyone else around them. It’s just out of, I would say, just being mean or mischief because the first thing the neighbor said is ‘hey is it going to get to the neighbor’s house? Will it get to the property behind them?’ That was their concerns in a neighborhood like this,” Chief Sikes said.

As of right now police say they don’t have any leads on who could have started this fire. They’re asking people in the area if they have information to call them at 912-537-4141.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.