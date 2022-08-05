Candler Co. man dies after possible workplace accident in field

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Candler County man is dead from a possible worksite accident in a farm field.

It happened on Turner Road around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews found Jonas Rivenbark next to an irrigation pivot. Witnesses said he was working on the equipment when he collapsed. They believe he was likely electrocuted.

Officials are conducting an autopsy for more information.

