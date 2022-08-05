Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

City manager sends council memo outlining process to hire Savannah’s next police chief

FILE PHOTO - A Savannah Police Department badge.
FILE PHOTO - A Savannah Police Department badge.(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Manager Jay Melder sent city council members a memo outlining how the selection of a new police chief will work.

In that memo, Melder told council he plans on finishing the search by the end of this year.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has seen his fair share of police chief searches, and even been involved in hiring one when he worked for Chatham County.

“The selection of a police chief is probably the most anticipated, most weigh-in search in a municipal government other than the city manager,” Mayor Johnson said.

As for the search criteria sent to council by Melder, Mayor Johnson called it a well thought out process, and commended Melder on the selection of the search firm named, Police Executive Recruitment Forum.

“It is probably the gold standard as it relates to, that’s what they do. And police chiefs are connected to them because obviously they are really good at connecting chiefs with cities,” Mayor Johnson said.

This morning, the Savannah City Manager sent a memo to Council outlining to processes and timeline for the search for...

Posted by Alderman Nick Palumbo on Thursday, August 4, 2022

Mayor Johnson pointed out PERF is actually the search firm that brought former Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief David Berkow.

As for the process, Melder’s outline calls for community engagement through online surveys and community meetings starting next week. Ultimately interviews would begin in November, with a permanent chief being named by the end of December.

As for council’s role in the process, Mayor Johnson said this.

“We’ll provide input in terms of what we would like to see, but ultimately, the decision is the city manager’s. We cannot hold the city manager responsible for a decision that we made for him.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry Drayton Jr.
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor
Suspect in custody after gas station robbery; police believe could be same man from hammer attack
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
A Buc-ee's location.
Travelers, residents looking forward to Buc-ee’s coming to Glynn County
Melanie Steele
Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020

Latest News

McIntosh County animal shelter nearing capacity
McIntosh County animal shelter nearing capacity
Richmond Hill council members sign agreement to improve Belfast Keller Road
Richmond Hill council members sign agreement to improve Belfast Keller Road
Georgia Southern students move-in to the Statesboro campus
Georgia Southern students move-in to the Statesboro campus
Operation Move-In begins at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus