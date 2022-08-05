Garden City couple faces homelessness as lease is terminated

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A couple in Garden City says the housing crisis is why they don’t know where they’re going to sleep.

After the couple’s lease was terminated, they said nowhere they’ve looked is affordable so they’re prepared to make their home outside in a tent.

Robert Roszell is one of many people in the Coastal Empire on the verge of homelessness

“We was homeless for 10 1/2 years. We lived in the woods on the eastside for 10 1/2 years.”

Roszell and his wife said they’re back to a place they never imagined they’d be – trying to find somewhere to live after a 30 day notice of a lease termination ended Thursday.

“We gotta go back in the same situation we was in before she’s 60 years old... I don’t want her dying in the streets.”

He said the property manager thought they were a nuisance to the mobile home park and they’ve searched vigorously for a full month. There’s nothing out there they can afford especially with him out of work and caring for his wife who’s on disability.

“I called every place I know to call. Every trailer park, every place I know to call...no we full...we don’t have no place to rent.”

Roszell’s status as a registered sex offender also complicates his search. He was convicted of sodomy almost 30 years ago.

“You can’t be 100 feet within a school or a church. Say if a school was here you can’t live here. If a church is here you can’t live here.”

They’re waiting and dreading where they’ll have to sleep for the nights to come.

“I located us some woods we’ll go up in them woods and put a tent up stay right in there I reckon...that’s all we can do.”

Roszell said they know how to get through it.

“If we have to live out there another 10 to 20 years we’ll do it. We’ve did it before.”

His situation isn’t the first and he said it won’t be the last in this economy.

“Somebody told me a long time ago they one paycheck away.”

We weren’t able to reach the owner of the property for comment.

The chairman of the Chatham-Savannah Homeless authority said there are so many people in this situation.

Below is a list of several resources that are available:

