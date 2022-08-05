Sky Cams
Georgia Southern students move-in to the Statesboro campus

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 4,500 of Georgia Southern’s 20,000 students in Statesboro move on to campus this weekend.

university leaders say they try to make the process as personable as they do efficient - rain or shine.

It’s the busiest weekend in the Boro with thousands of students returning or arriving for the first time. For new students, it can be overwhelming.

“I’m nervous, starting over, making new friends. But yeah, of course, everybody’s going to be nervous,” said freshman Elise Moody.

This weekend marks a return to in-person check-in with a place to give students and parents answers and reassurance.

Georgia Southern President Dr. Kyle Marrero said, “we want to make sure that our students, each one, and their parents coming in all know what they need. “What are your questions? What can we lead you to?”

Even in the rain, hundreds of upperclassmen volunteered to help students and parents unload everything and get it to the student’s apartment. Volunteers included members of the Georgia Southern football team.

“First time being away from your parents, and on your own...definitely some butterflies, I could see in their faces,” said Wyland Free.

They all hope those butterflies turn to Eagles over time.

