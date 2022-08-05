Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Judge denies gag order for Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh(WRDW)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A judge denied a request for a gag order to be issued in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial.

Both Murdaugh’s defense attorneys and the prosecution requested for evidence and filings to be sealed in the case during a bond hearing on July 20.

However, in a filing on Thursday, Judge Clifton Newman said the request “at this stage of these proceedings would threaten access rights of the public and press which are constitutionally protected.” He also said there are already rules in place limiting extra-judicial statements that can be made while the case is in litigation.

Newman said concerns about protecting Murdaugh’s right to a fair trial were “commendable” but would have to be done through alternative measures.

Murdaugh was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry Drayton Jr.
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor
Suspect in custody after gas station robbery; police believe could be same man from hammer attack
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
A Buc-ee's location.
Travelers, residents looking forward to Buc-ee’s coming to Glynn County
Melanie Steele
Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020

Latest News

Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
THE News at 5:30
Richmond Hill council members sign agreement to improve Belfast Keller Road
McIntosh County animal shelter nearing capacity
McIntosh County animal shelter nearing capacity
FILE PHOTO - A Savannah Police Department badge.
City manager sends council memo outlining process to hire Savannah’s next police chief
THE News at 5
McIntosh County animal shelter nearing capacity