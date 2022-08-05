Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections

(AP) - A federal judge has ruled that Georgia’s statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power. The judge on Friday ordered the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. If the ruling stands, state lawmakers would have to draw single-member districts for the body that regulates Georgia Power Co. and other other utilities. An election would be held later. However, the state could appeal, or at least seek a delay until after this year’s elections. At-large voting has long been subject to legal attack as racially discriminatory. But most cases have focused on local elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.