McIntosh County animal shelter nearing capacity

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - McIntosh County Animal Services is nearing capacity, and they say they’re always on the lookout for the right homes for their pets.

Leaders with the county’s animal services say it’s a trend that’s happening across our area, not just in McIntosh County.

Rooster is one of the 33 dogs currently calling the McIntosh County animal shelter home. The shelter also has 19 cats.

Director Marianna Hagan says while every cage isn’t full, they have to reserve some vacancies for emergencies.

The county has a good track record of moving animals in and out of the shelter but Hagan says people are continuing to breed their pets which leads to many of them ending up in their care.

“There’s really no need for that. There’s lots of organizations that can help with the cost of spay and neuter which is expensive, we understand that. But there is help available. Just call us, and we’ll do our best to send you in the right direction,” Marianna Hagan, the director of the McIntosh County Animal Services.

Hagan says they often try to transfer pets to other rescues, but many of them are facing similar issues of being at capacity.

She also says they’re lucky to have a very low return rate. Once they find a home for a pet, that is often their forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting one of the pets here, click here or look on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.