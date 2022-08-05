Operation Move-In begins at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday was a big day for 350 students as they move onto Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus. Four hundred more are expected to move in on Saturday.

Operation Move-In. A day full of unloading cars and stepping to a new home for some and a familiar place for others.

Just checking in before she could even see her dorm, freshman Pamela Kplivi is already thinking about her future.

“I really enjoy psychology,” she said.

So, she is anticipating being able to fuel her passion on this campus.

“I love to help people with their minds and counseling and all that so that’s what I’m most excited for and friends, making new friends as well,” Kplivi said.

A new friend could be a volunteer, considering those dedicating their time to welcome and help the new Eagles settle in are students themselves.

Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero has been looking forward to this day, as the campus is operating the same way it did pre-COVID.

“Getting all their questions answered, getting them unloaded from the car, meeting all their families, saying hello welcome. Welcome home to Eagle Nation,” Marrero said.

Spirits are high for the first day of classes on Aug. 10.

