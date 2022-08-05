Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Operation Move-In begins at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus

(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday was a big day for 350 students as they move onto Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus. Four hundred more are expected to move in on Saturday.

Operation Move-In. A day full of unloading cars and stepping to a new home for some and a familiar place for others.

Just checking in before she could even see her dorm, freshman Pamela Kplivi is already thinking about her future.

“I really enjoy psychology,” she said.

So, she is anticipating being able to fuel her passion on this campus.

“I love to help people with their minds and counseling and all that so that’s what I’m most excited for and friends, making new friends as well,” Kplivi said.

A new friend could be a volunteer, considering those dedicating their time to welcome and help the new Eagles settle in are students themselves.

Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero has been looking forward to this day, as the campus is operating the same way it did pre-COVID.

“Getting all their questions answered, getting them unloaded from the car, meeting all their families, saying hello welcome. Welcome home to Eagle Nation,” Marrero said.

Spirits are high for the first day of classes on Aug. 10.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry Drayton Jr.
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor
Suspect in custody after gas station robbery; police believe could be same man from hammer attack
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
A Buc-ee's location.
Travelers, residents looking forward to Buc-ee’s coming to Glynn County
Melanie Steele
Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020

Latest News

Railroad crossing signals not working near East 37th & Habersham
Railroad crossing signals not working near East 37th & Habersham
Shoppers head to outlets to start South Carolina’s tax free weekend
‘It’s an incredible feeling’: First responders reunite with Sun City man they rescued
Toombs County students head back to the classroom