Railroad crossing signals not working near East 37th & Habersham

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Near the intersection of East 37th and Habersham as a train was coming through today, it appeared that one of the train’s crew actually got off the train, walked out ahead of it to stop traffic at the intersections where the lights and gates aren’t working.

According to the rail operator, Savannah and Old Fort Railroad, that’s a process called flagging, and it’s required when signals aren’t working properly.

“We’re taking every safety measure per federal law until those signals are back up and running. And we will keep folks posted as that process goes on,” said Ailsa Von Dobeneck with SVHO Railroad.

The signals farther down the track in either direction seemed to be working properly.

So right now the focus is on fixing the crossing arms and lights at Habersham and 37th, and Habersham and Seiler Avenue.

As for what caused the malfunction, the rail company says they’re still looking into it.

“With all sorts of signal infrastructure, there’s always things that have to be updated, and we’re working with our team to assess what’s going on here and make sure that we can appropriately get those back up and running as soon as possible.”

Until the crossings are fixed, drivers are asked to use caution when approaching those intersections.

The railroad operator says this is the only area where issues have been reported in Savannah.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.