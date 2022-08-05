Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Railroad crossing signals not working near East 37th & Habersham

Railroad crossing signals not working near East 37th & Habersham
Railroad crossing signals not working near East 37th & Habersham(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Near the intersection of East 37th and Habersham as a train was coming through today, it appeared that one of the train’s crew actually got off the train, walked out ahead of it to stop traffic at the intersections where the lights and gates aren’t working.

According to the rail operator, Savannah and Old Fort Railroad, that’s a process called flagging, and it’s required when signals aren’t working properly.

“We’re taking every safety measure per federal law until those signals are back up and running. And we will keep folks posted as that process goes on,” said Ailsa Von Dobeneck with SVHO Railroad.

The signals farther down the track in either direction seemed to be working properly.

So right now the focus is on fixing the crossing arms and lights at Habersham and 37th, and Habersham and Seiler Avenue.

As for what caused the malfunction, the rail company says they’re still looking into it.

“With all sorts of signal infrastructure, there’s always things that have to be updated, and we’re working with our team to assess what’s going on here and make sure that we can appropriately get those back up and running as soon as possible.”

Until the crossings are fixed, drivers are asked to use caution when approaching those intersections.

The railroad operator says this is the only area where issues have been reported in Savannah.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry Drayton Jr.
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor
Suspect in custody after gas station robbery; police believe could be same man from hammer attack
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
A Buc-ee's location.
Travelers, residents looking forward to Buc-ee’s coming to Glynn County
Melanie Steele
Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020

Latest News

Operation Move-In begins at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus
Shoppers head to outlets to start South Carolina’s tax free weekend
‘It’s an incredible feeling’: First responders reunite with Sun City man they rescued
Toombs County students head back to the classroom