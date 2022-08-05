Few morning showers, not as hot this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday morning starts out mild with temperatures in the mid 70s for many of us at daybreak.

There are a couple small showers moving along the Savannah River this morning, but most of us will remain dry through the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/Gw1ZOKYfkO — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) August 5, 2022

Patchy fog is possible early, especially where it rained overnight. Additional coastal showers are possible once again by daybreak. These small showers will hang out around the coast through the morning, pushing inland during the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s by lunchtime with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. Friday evening plans should remain unimpacted by rain.

Friday Tybee Tides: 0.7 8:08AM I 7.4′ 2:27PM I 1.4′ 9:02PM

Friday beach conditions: Waves will be around 2 to 3 feet today with just a low rip current risk. Heat index values will be around 100 during the afternoon and the UV index will be in the “very high” category. Make sure to drink plenty of water and reapply sunscreen! A southeasterly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour will provide some comfort.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again along the sea breeze both afternoons this weekend. The severe threat is low, but a strong storm or two with heavy rain and brief damaging wind will be possible.

A similar trend extends into next week. We’ll be watching the potential for a front to move in during the middle of the week that could bump up rain chances.

Tropical update: The entire Atlantic basin remains relatively quiet, we are not expecting any tropical cyclones to develop over the next five days. August is however, a more active month of the hurricane season, so don’t let your guard down and stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

