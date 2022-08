SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals.

Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up.

Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and she brought Popeye in for a visit on this Rescue Me Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.