Richmond Hill council members sign agreement to improve Belfast Keller Road

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill City Council members recently signed a non-binding agreement that lays out how the city will work with the county and developer Raydient LLC to widen parts of Belfast Keller Road and improve intersections.

The project on the county-owned road is expected to cost roughly $55 million.

According to the documents, Bryan County has already spent money to establish right of ways and design entrances for the new Richmond Hill High School.

The memo also says that developer Raydient has committed to donating around 10 acres of land for road rights of way which they say is worth more than $3.5 million.

City officials say they’re still waiting for more signatures before the project can continue…but they hope work gets underway sooner rather than later as businesses bringing growth along Belfast Keller push for the road to be widened.

“It’s a win win for the city, it’s a win win for the county. So, I think any way you look at it, the memorandum of understanding is a first step in sort of nailing down exactly what is going to take place,” said councilmember Steve Scholar.

Both the City of Richmond Hill and the developer have signed the memo. The county says that talks are still ongoing and that they don’t have comment at this point.

The memo calls for a more complete agreement to be drawn up by August 1 with work expected to get underway in June of next year.

