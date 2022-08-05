Rising costs present challenges to charities helping the community

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Higher prices on fuel and everything else make it tougher for everyone to make ends meet. That includes the charities that help those who’re struggling.

In Statesboro, one long-time charity is doing all they can to keep up with demand.

­­The lines for food distribution and other assistance get longer at Christian Social Ministries. Organizers say it’s getting harder to keep up with local needs, let alone help people far away dealing with disaster.

A catastrophe like the flooding in Kentucky normally sees Christian Social Ministries rallying local donors for a trailer load of relief supplies. Right now, they’re struggling to muster a truckload. Struggling, just like many of their usual donors.

They’re like “I can’t go buy supplies to send to Kentucky. I’ve got to keep my power on,’” John Long said.

Long is the found and director, and he knows the feeling. Their food supplies are going out the door almost as fast as volunteers can bag them.

Requests for rent or utility help have tripled since May.

“My ladies in the office are as busy handing out food as they are answering the phones trying to meet other needs. Our needs have exploded,” Long said.

Besides the annual canned good drive at Christmas, they survive on support from local churches and income at their thrift stores. They’re now expanding into an empty warehouse next to the main store.

They hope a room of furniture brings new shoppers and new hearts to the cause of helping those who’re dealing with doing without.

“I mean, we’re not talking about deadbeat people. These are people that’s got jobs,” Long said.

He says they’ll keep helping as long as they have something to give.

John hopes the expansion can bring more customers, and more revenue, to help others.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.