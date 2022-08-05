Savannah Ghost Pirates holding meet and greet for first ever player

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates have their first ever player and soon you can meet them.

Aug. 9 you can join the Savannah Ghost Pirates and B&D Burgers to meet the first ever Ghost Pirates player. The meet and greet is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at B&D Burgers at 209 W. Congress Street.

You can get autographs, purchase merchandise, play hockey trivia and more.

The Savannah Ghost Pirates will announce who their official player signing is on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. on their social media.

