Savannah Voice Festival celebrating 10 years
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s August - that means Savannah will be filled with the sound of opera as the Savannah Voice Festival returns and this time for its 10th anniversary season.
Maria Zouves is the co-founder of the Voice Festival. She joined WTOC on Morning Break with executive director Chad Sonka for a look ahead at the shows that will make up this milestone season.
