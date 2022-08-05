Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Voice Festival celebrating 10 years

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s August - that means Savannah will be filled with the sound of opera as the Savannah Voice Festival returns and this time for its 10th anniversary season.

Maria Zouves is the co-founder of the Voice Festival. She joined WTOC on Morning Break with executive director Chad Sonka for a look ahead at the shows that will make up this milestone season.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry Drayton Jr.
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor
Suspect in custody after gas station robbery; police believe could be same man from hammer attack
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
Melanie Steele
Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020
Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident

Latest News

Fabulous Equinox Orchestra hosting Big Band Birthday Bash
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra hosting Big Band Birthday Bash
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra hosting Big Band Birthday Bash
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra hosting Big Band Birthday Bash
Rescue Me Friday: Popeye
Rescue Me Friday: Popeye
Savannah Voice Festival celebrating 10 years
Savannah Voice Festival celebrating 10 years