Shoppers head to outlets to start South Carolina’s tax free weekend

(KMOT)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Tax free weekend in South Carolina is officially underway.

Despite people not being off work early Friday, the area of Tanger 2 in Bluffton has had a good amount of foot traffic all day long. Tax free weekend started at 10 a.m. Friday and will go through Sunday night as shoppers avoid that six percent sales tax.

A locally owned store representative said they expect consistent crowds the next few days.

“Regular weekends, we’re pretty steady, but there’s something about not paying tax to the state that just brings people out and makes them want to spend more money,” L + B associate Kelsey Weber said.

Shoppers said it’s just a nice feeling to hit those discounts.

“It makes me feel good because I don’t have a lot of money and it’s always nice to save because everything’s expensive,” shopper Sadie Carroll said.

The stores are happy to have customers feeling that way.

“We love having all of the people come out, it’s really nice and a nice fast pace. We’ve been preparing with a couple of different sale items.”

Click here for a detailed list of tax-free items, shopping lists, and frequently asked questions at the SCDOR website. All the eligible items are tax-free whether you purchase them at a brick-and-mortar store or online.

On top of that statewide tax break, at Tanger they’ve got special deals going on that you can learn more about at customer services.

