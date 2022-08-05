Sky Cams
Summer Bonanza hosts media institute for kids(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A youth mentor summer program is wrapping up this years activities with a media institute for their junior journalist.

Summer Bonanza leaders mentored 80 children from ages six to 17 every Saturday since school ended in May.

Over the summer, children joined the Georgia Southern Chapter of LINKS to become a little journalist and explore Savannah.

Tomorrow, the child with the best video will be rewarded.

The Summer Bonanza director says they give children these opportunities because it’s important to keep children engaged throughout the summer.

“That’s precisely why we need so many of these types of programs to give our young people structured programming over the summer where they’re not ideal or involved in anything that could really danger or endanger them in their educational growth or even their personal development,” said Angela Dorsey, the executive director of Summer Bonanza.

Their media project was funded by the Dow Jones Fund.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

