Suspect facing 9 charges after robbing gas stations, attacking clerk with hammer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is accused of robbing two gas stations and attacking one store clerk with a hammer.

The Chatham County Police Department said Javone Darrell was arrested for the robberies. But we don’t have a mugshot to show you because CCPD says Darrell has not complied with officers to get the picture.

Darrell was caught shortly after a robbery at a Chevron on Victory Drive Thursday afternoon. That morning, police say he robbed an Enmarket down the street.

Thunderbolt Police say the suspect attacked the clerk with a hammer in that robbery. He now faces nine charges for both incidents. Among those charges is armed robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.