Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Suspect facing 9 charges after robbing gas stations, attacking clerk with hammer

(Thunderbolt Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is accused of robbing two gas stations and attacking one store clerk with a hammer.

The Chatham County Police Department said Javone Darrell was arrested for the robberies. But we don’t have a mugshot to show you because CCPD says Darrell has not complied with officers to get the picture.

Darrell was caught shortly after a robbery at a Chevron on Victory Drive Thursday afternoon. That morning, police say he robbed an Enmarket down the street.

Thunderbolt Police say the suspect attacked the clerk with a hammer in that robbery. He now faces nine charges for both incidents. Among those charges is armed robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harry Drayton Jr.
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor
Suspect in custody after gas station robbery; police believe could be same man from hammer attack
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
A Buc-ee's location.
Travelers, residents looking forward to Buc-ee’s coming to Glynn County
Melanie Steele
Multiple suspects indicted for kidnapping, killing woman found in 2020

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Port of Savannah.
Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
THE News at 4
Railroad crossing signals not working near East 37th & Habersham
THE News at 4
Operation Move-In begins at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus
Operation Move-In begins at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus