Suspect facing 9 charges after robbing gas stations, attacking clerk with hammer
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is accused of robbing two gas stations and attacking one store clerk with a hammer.
The Chatham County Police Department said Javone Darrell was arrested for the robberies. But we don’t have a mugshot to show you because CCPD says Darrell has not complied with officers to get the picture.
Darrell was caught shortly after a robbery at a Chevron on Victory Drive Thursday afternoon. That morning, police say he robbed an Enmarket down the street.
Thunderbolt Police say the suspect attacked the clerk with a hammer in that robbery. He now faces nine charges for both incidents. Among those charges is armed robbery, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.
