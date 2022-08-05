Toombs County students head back to the classroom

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Toombs County High School Principal Marissa Morris says they welcomed back more than 820 students on Friday. She says this is the highest number of students they’ve had in a while.

It’s all smiles in the hallways as students get accommodated to their new class schedule and freshmen check out their new building.

Principal Morris says she’s excited about the new year and her goal is to make it the best one yet. Most of the school day is the same as previous years.

One big change, though, is the start and dismissal times. Each school adjusted by about 15 minutes. Morris says she was happy to see that everyone showed up for the day right on time.

The district also has a new crisis alert system to make sure everyone is as safe as possible during the school day.

“We’ve had a great first day here at Toombs County High School and we’re glad to welcome our students back. We’re excited about our new freshman class and we’re glad to see our seniors who will be graduating this year,” Morris said.

Funtain “Tank” Morris is one of those seniors. He says the first day is always fun because you get to see people you didn’t see over the summer. He says it’s also nice to have minimal COVID-19 protocols. He says he’s looking forward to his new classes and getting ready for college.

“Finish strong academically, finish strong athletically and just have a really fun and exciting senior year. Go Dawgs,” Morris said.

Principal Morris also reminds parents here at the high school to fill out the student packet of information. Those are due by Aug. 9.

