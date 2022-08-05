Vidalia City Schools, Toombs Co. students return to school Friday

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Back to school coverage continues with two neighboring schools heading back Friday in Toombs County and Vidalia City Schools.

Just like we have been saying all week, it takes a little bit of time to adjust to the new year. The Superintendent says especially when dropping off and picking up the kids be patient – it will take about a week to get into the new routine.

The district says by the end of the month they also plan to have some extra security measures in place.

The teachers will have a new badge that they can push to alert the front office and law enforcement in case of an emergency.

Other safety procedures with locked doors and being required to buzz into the building is all the same this year and no changes with COVID protocol…again starting off the year in person for face to face learning.

“You always look forward to a new school year, there is always excitement, kids are changing grades, parents are excited for kids to go back to school and really get back to some normalcy of what their day brings, we are looking forward to the kids coming back,” said Vidalia City Schools Superintendent Garrett Wilcox.

The district also says they plan to focus on social and emotional learning this school year as they recover from the pandemic.

In Vidalia there is one big change for all students and staff and that is a new dress code..

All tops worn to school must be solid and in the school’s colors – spirit wear is also allowed as long as it fits the dress code – but there are no hoodies allowed.

All of the bottoms must be the appropriate length and also in a solid color that you see here. The dress code is also another safety measure, to help identify who belongs in the school and who doesn’t.

“Even from a safety standpoint we have gone to some solid colors., helps us identify kids a little better, hopefully makes it a little simpler for parents to be honest, I hope some of them see it that way, just to try to promote a little more professional dress, not just for our students but our teachers as well.”

The district will start with that change this morning – the buses will be out soon, they have enough drivers with help from some coaches – but they are able to get the kids to school.

