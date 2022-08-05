What will be the Glynn County Buc-ee’s impact on nearby exits?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Buc-ee’s will soon be the newest addition to Glynn County at exit 42 on I-95.

What does this mean for exits nearby?

Officials with the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce say they’re looking forward to the new development just down the interstate and they will continue their marketing plan to bring visitors to this exit as well.

Darien is off exit 49, just a few miles away from the site of the new Buc-ee’s. Chamber of Commerce President Kat Hoyt says the development could be good for McIntosh County.

“I think it’s actually going to be exciting for Darien. That exit is technically in Glynn County, but we have a lot of crossover from that area that come into McIntosh, because we’re actually closer than the city center of Brunswick. So, I think we’re going to see a lot of travelers that are going to realize that Darien is here,” Hoyt said.

And they’ve got a specific marketing approach to do just that.

“The travelers that maybe don’t want the hustle and bustle of Buc-ee’s, we’re advertising that we’re right here. Just go one exit up, or stop one exit early, and we’ll take care of you,” she said.

Something that Hoyt says the county’s new welcome center will help with.

“Our visitor’s center is the cornerstone of our marketing, which is come, sit, relax and enjoy. So, you can come here and have a cup of coffee and relax,” Hoyt said.

But concern remains around travelers stopping at the exit for the Buc-ee’s and skipping Darien.

“There is a concern. Buc-ee’s has a strong following and a big name, so we’re just going to continue our advertising, update our billboards along 95, and the people who want to come learn about Darien and McIntosh, they’re still going to find us,” Hoyt said.

Glynn County officials say Buc-ee’s is expected to bring in about 175 new jobs, which could make a big difference for people who live in McIntosh.

“It is so close to us, the people who live here are going to be able to have another opportunity to work close to home.”

There still isn’t an official timeline for construction on the Buc-ee’s.

