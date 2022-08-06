Jamie Ertle’s Saturday WX Forecast 08-06-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered showers and isolated storms are winding down for a pleasant perhaps muggy/buggy rest of the afternoon and evening. We should all be dry before at least 7pm. It’ll be near 90 away from the beaches at 8:18pm sunset.

Daybreak Sunday similar to this morning, isolated to scattered showers and storms making a run for the coast at Daybreak. Temperatures will around 74° and dry west of I-95. Showers and storms push inland with highs in the low 90s along Hwy 301 and west, Savannah makes it to 89°, with highs at the beaches in the middle 80s. Rain storms may linger longer in the evening.

Monday: 74/90 with a 50% of scattered showers and storms.

Tuesday and Wednesday a little drier overall, but still a 30% chance of isolated afternoon storms and a little warmer, closer to 93° for afternoon highs.

A cold front could approach from the north by the end of next week, and an area of low pressure may develop off the Carolina coast that would enhance our thunderstorm activity. Expect a wet Thursday evening into Friday and Saturday.

MARINE: Tonight...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 1 to 2 ft. Sunday...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 1 to 2 ft, morning showers and storms likely. Sunday night...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 1 to 2 ft. Monday...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, chance of showers and tstorms.

BEACHES: Rip current risk is low for Sunday; however, check the flags that the lifeguard stands are flying as conditions can change.

