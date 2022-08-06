SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The ramp from Chatham Parkway onto EB I-16 has reopened. Savannah Police says the tractor trailer has been cleared from the ramp.

The ramp from Chatham Parkway onto eastbound I-16 is closed, according to Savannah Police.

Savannah Police say the ramp is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer.

They ask that you take Ogeechee Road to I-516 to avoid the closure.

