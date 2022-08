SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas have won the 2022 Coastal Plain League Championship series.

The Bananas beat Wilson Tobs 11-0, making it a two game sweep.

This is their second consecutive Coastal Plain League Championship and the third in club history.

YOUR BANANAS ARE YOUR 2022 COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE CHAMPIONS — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 6, 2022

