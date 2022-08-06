Second day of South Carolina’s tax free weekend in full swing

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s the second day of tax-free weekend here in South Carolina and by all accounts, business is booming.

Michael Hartley, the merchandise coordinator at Hilton Head Shirt Company, tells me that Friday was one of the best business days the store has had this year.

Since the store is a souvenir shop, he says that summer is where the bulk of their business comes from so tax free weekend is a big deal.

He says that some customers don’t even realize there’s no sales tax when they come in, but when they find out, they’re looking to buy more.

“We had hundreds and hundreds of people coming through here, and when they found out it was tax free, they would add on an item. Even if it’s two or three dollar savings, to them they’re saving. And I just think they get excited about they’re not having to pay the tax,” says Hartley.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, shoppers have saved between two and three million dollars on tax free weekend since it began in 2000.

There’s still time to save more money this weekend, the discounts won’t end until Sunday evening.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.