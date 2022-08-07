Coastal Health District celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s World Breastfeeding Week and the Coastal Health District held their annual celebration Saturday.

The Coastal Health District’s Women, Infants and Children nutrition program was back in Forsyth Park to host the event for the first time in two years.

World Breastfeeding Week is held during the first week of August every year in more than 170 countries. The focus of the event is about educating and empowering mothers and showing them that they have the support of the community.

New mom, Nicole Beck says she wants other moms to know that breastfeeding is completely normal and they should never feel uncomfortable when providing for their baby. She says it’s also important for moms to look out for one another.

“There’s a lot of pressure on moms and, you know, how to feed your baby and I’m just very relieved that I was able to provide for him and I’m actually able to provide for my best friend as well and donate to her,” said Nicole Beck, a new mom.

Mom of four, Brittney Green says getting support from others is key for moms because breastfeeding can be challenging.

“Family support or friend support, reaching out to anyone you know who’s done it,” said Brittney Green, a mom of four.

Breastfeeding Coordinator for the Coastal Health District, Yolanda Jenkins says there’s many benefits to breastfeeding, so she encourages all moms to give it a try. Jenkins says if it’s not for you don’t be discouraged. Help is always available through programs like WIC.

“Babies that receive their mom’s breast milk have a reduced risk of common illnesses because of the immunities in mom’s breast milk. They have a reduced risk for childhood obesity, childhood diabetes, they have fewer colds and fewer food allergies when they’re smaller,” said Yolanda Jenkins with the Coastal Health District.

Those who came out also participated in a walk around Forsyth. Organizers say the event will be held again next year.

