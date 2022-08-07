Sky Cams
CVS damaged in fire at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Blvd.

CVS fire
CVS fire(Alderman Kurtis Purtee)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The CVS at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard has serious fire damage as of Sunday morning.

In a post on social media, Alderman Kurtis Purtee says it appears to have been caused by a trash can that caught on fire.

WTOC reached out to Savannah Fire for details on the incident and will update you as we know more.

