CVS damaged in fire at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The CVS at the corner of Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard has serious fire damage as of Sunday morning.

In a post on social media, Alderman Kurtis Purtee says it appears to have been caused by a trash can that caught on fire.

WTOC reached out to Savannah Fire for details on the incident and will update you as we know more.

