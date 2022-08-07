Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Downed power lines spark fire on Whitemarsh Island

Chatham Fire responds to downed power line
Chatham Fire responds to downed power line(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of homes on Whitemarsh Island are without power Saturday evening due to downed power lines.

Chatham Fire officials say they responded to the 1000 block of Cheryl Street on Whitemarsh Island just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say power lines came down near a garage, sparking a fire.

According to Georgia Power’s outage map, approximately 235 customers are without power at this time. Power is expected to be restored before 11 p.m.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Port of Savannah.
Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
A Buc-ee's location.
Travelers, residents looking forward to Buc-ee’s coming to Glynn County
Candler Co. man dies after possible workplace accident in field
Garden City couple facing homelessness
Garden City couple faces homelessness as lease is terminated
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah
Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah
Coastal Health District celebrates World Breastfeeding Week
Coastal Health District celebrates World Breastfeeding Week
The second day of tax-free weekend in South Carolina has businesses booming.
Second day of South Carolina’s tax free weekend in full swing
One lane of Truman Parkway, all lanes of the exit to White Bluff Rd. closed due to accident
One lane of Truman Parkway, all lanes of the exit to White Bluff Rd. reopened after accident