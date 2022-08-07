Downed power lines spark fire on Whitemarsh Island

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of homes on Whitemarsh Island are without power Saturday evening due to downed power lines.

Chatham Fire officials say they responded to the 1000 block of Cheryl Street on Whitemarsh Island just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say power lines came down near a garage, sparking a fire.

According to Georgia Power’s outage map, approximately 235 customers are without power at this time. Power is expected to be restored before 11 p.m.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

