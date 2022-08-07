Sky Cams
Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah

Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah
Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A celebration of Jamaican culture took place in Savannah Saturday.

The African American Cultural Center at the Beach Institute hosted a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence.

Attendees enjoyed musical performances, speakers, and a full menu of Jamaican food.

The event was put on in partnership with a group called Unieros.

That group’s founder said they aim to highlight different cultures right here in Savannah.

“I feel like bridging the gap between cultures is very important. America is super diverse, there are people from everywhere. So it’s good to be celebrating our difference while also celebrating what makes us unique,” said Christine Brown Clayton, Unieros Founder.

Unieros leaders say they plan on celebrating Ukrainian independence in the coming weeks.

